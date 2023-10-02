For the fifth time in six seasons, OUR Milwaukee Brewers are postseason-bound.

The crew is all set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning on Tuesday.

While scrolling through social media on Sunday afternoon, I quickly realized that I had seen far too much fear out of Brewer’s fans with an upcoming matchup in the wildcard round, especially against a team who has backed into the playoffs losing their last four games.

Look, there is no doubt about it: any matchup from here on out will be a tough test.

This is playoff baseball. I have news for you. If you’re fearful of what’s to come in the wildcard round; what do you expect in the following rounds in the NLDS or NLCS?

For any series, I will simply make the choice to choose this Brewer starting rotation over any other starting rotation in all of baseball – Corbin Burns, Brandon, Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta, with a healthy dose of Devin Williams, can and will shut down any offense on a good day.

With the playoffs ready to begin tomorrow, here in Milwaukee, give me those three in any order against ANY other starting rotation in all of Major League Baseball.

Matt Arnold, the general manager of this baseball team, has built a team and a roster to compete in October. This offense is ready to rock, the pitching, as just described, is the best in the bigs, and skipper Craig Counsell is a man on a mission with lots to prove.

Look, you don’t accidently win 92 games in a single season without a slight doubt, this team is built to win, and when the lights come on Tuesday night, the whole world will finally get to see what Milwaukee has been brewing all season.