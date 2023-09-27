For the third time in six years, the Milwaukee Brewers accomplished something that, at one point in my life, I thought would never happen: Another division championship.

Prior to 2008, the Brewers sat through 26 years of playoff drought, and at one point, most Brewers fans never could envision what has happened over the past handful of seasons.

Without a single thought of doubt, this, right now, is the golden age of Brewers baseball.

This year feels special.

This Brewers team faced far more adversity than any other club throughout major league baseball this season.

Injuries. Long road trips. Weeks and weeks without a day off, and when the baseball gods gave them the chance to lay down, instead, THIS Brewers team stood up, looked that adversity in the eye, and won.

The culture has changed. The expectations have now been raised, and the new normal in Milwaukee is playoff baseball.

It starts at the top and trickles all the way down.

Ownership gave general manager Matt Arnold his shot at running this team, and boy, did he ever deliver.

Every move felt like it worked, and each one of those pieces played a massive role in popping more champagne.

Skipper Craig Counsell kept proving he is the best manager in baseball, working around injuries, struggles and managing each player’s workload to perfection.

And, lastly, the players delivered. The pitching staff carried the club at times, the offense picked it up when needed, the freshmen came in and made a name for themselves, and this team proved to be among the best of the best this season.

Enjoy the champagne Milwaukee, and remember to sit back and soak this in.