MILWAUKEE — “I am, by no means, a ‘space nerd,'” WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad said.
That said, Bilstad is always impressed by what NASA is able to accomplish. “The agency’s super-brained personnel are able to compute algorithms, invent machines, and test the limits of humanity beyond my comprehension,” he gushed.
Bilstad and Vince Vitrano addressed the OSIRIS-REx mission on Thursday morning. It’s the first U.S. mission to “collect a sample from an asteroid, and return to Earth, with material from the asteroid,” according to NASA.
The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is expected to send material back to Earth on Sunday, September 24th. Then OSIRIS will head back into space, scheduled to land on *another* asteroid in 2029!
Click the podcast above to hear Vince and Erik discuss the feat!
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:
- Bucks add 2022 first-round pick TyTy Washington Jr. on two-way deal
- Brewers GM Matt Arnold will ‘take a look’ at Angels players put on waivers
- Racine County sheriff’s deputies called to serious crash thanks to Apple Watch
- Fatal shooting in Brookfield, man from Menomonee Falls dead of self-inflicted injuries
- ESPN Wisconsin announces new lineup headlined by updated afternoon programming