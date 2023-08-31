MILWAUKEE — “I am, by no means, a ‘space nerd,'” WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad said.

That said, Bilstad is always impressed by what NASA is able to accomplish. “The agency’s super-brained personnel are able to compute algorithms, invent machines, and test the limits of humanity beyond my comprehension,” he gushed.

Bilstad and Vince Vitrano addressed the OSIRIS-REx mission on Thursday morning. It’s the first U.S. mission to “collect a sample from an asteroid, and return to Earth, with material from the asteroid,” according to NASA.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is expected to send material back to Earth on Sunday, September 24th. Then OSIRIS will head back into space, scheduled to land on *another* asteroid in 2029!

Click the podcast above to hear Vince and Erik discuss the feat!

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: WTMJ highlights International Overdose Awareness Day