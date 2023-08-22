I hope everyone is ready. It’s coming, Packers fans. He has arrived. It is here.

Football fans, prepare yourself. The blueprint in Green Bay struck again.

The next era of Green Bay Packer football has arrived, and yes, based on just two pre-season games, grab your shades because the future, yet again, in Titletown is bright.

Jordan Love began this off-season for the Packers, indeed facing more questions than answers.

How would a former first-rounder fill the shoes of the eventual hall-of-Famer? How will #10 win over the Packer faithful? Can he lead this team to a super bowl? Playoffs? How about just a winning record?

Some of those, obviously, remained unanswered, but for a chunk of those – we got our answers this summer.

There is no doubt – Jordan Love has won over the Packers fan base. #10 jerseys filled Lambeau under the bright lights over the past weekend, and his performance in his first home game as the starter shined even brighter.

Love & Co. began the game shaky – a botched snap led to a Patriots early score, but unlike years past, when the hits came, this time, the Packers responded.

It’s an early sign of the times ahead. Love isn’t backing down, nor has he ever. He is poised under scrutiny. He is in command of the huddle and a leader both on and off the field.

Without question, he looks to be built for this moment – a moment he has been waiting three years in the making for.