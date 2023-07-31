Don’t look now, Brewers fans, but the review mirror in the NL Central is starting to get crowded.

After a weekend sweep by the Atlanta Braves and the surging Cincinnati Reds, and now Chicago Cubs, the time to make it or break is seemingly staring Milwaukee right in the face.

Tomorrow will mark the trade deadline throughout the league, so as it currently stands, GM Matt Arnold and company have roughly 36 hours to improve this current roster or allow it to ride out and hope for the best.

The Brewers just finished the most brutal stretch of their schedule, which by league standards, was about as tough as it comes. Facing the leagues-best Atlanta Braves six times, the Phillies three times, and the Reds a total of nine times, the Brewers rounded out a harrowing July with a 13-12 record.

It’s nothing too impressive, but for a schedule with likely 2 to 3 playoff teams on it, that’ll get the job done…for now.

In my opinion, what the Brewers do at this trade deadline will either make them or break them. Can they, somehow, someway, grab a bat that will help surge this offense in the right direction? If not, will the offense continue to struggle along the way?

Looking ahead, the Brewer’s schedule does lighten up a bit with the Rockies, Whitesox, and Nationals, but with the Cubs winners of their last 8 out of 9 games, and the Reds maintaining the lead in the division, the time for the Brewers to get serious at the trade deadline may never be more vital towards a push to October.