The Milwaukee Brewers are all but set to enter the second half of their season, beginning tomorrow in Cincinnati to take on the Reds.

Now, about three weeks ago, I came on this very platform to tell you why their 17 games in 17 days would be their most pivotal moment in the first half of the season, and rightfully, it was.

An impressive 11 wins for the Brewers, which saw 10 of them on the road, means it is definitely safe to say the Crew passed that test.

Now comes the fun, as Milwaukee gets to set their sights right on the team they trail coming out of the all-star break.

But, unfortunately for the Brewers, the fun doesn’t stop there.

Depending on your definition of the word “fun,” to finish off the month of July, the Brewers will face the Reds a total of 6 times. They will also see the dominant Atlanta Braves 6 times and the Philadelphia Phillies 3 times, with 9 of these games coming on the road.

Finishing the month of July leads the Brewers right into the trade deadline on August 1st.

Could this Brewers team be looking to buy? Given the schedule I just laid out for you, that will determine how well or how bad they do.

The Reds and Braves are two of the top teams in the National League, with the Phillies as no pushover either.

If a big if, the Brewers can withstand their second toughest task of the season, look for Matt Arnold to make a bold move as the team heads into the finishing stretch.

If they happen to fail this two-week test, look out.