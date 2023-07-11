The Milwaukee Brewers are currently sitting just one game from the top spot in the National League Central.

It’s amazing when you actually sit back and think about the way this team and Craig Counsell have overcome so many obstacles to be in the position they are currently in.

And, as always, there seem to be more questions than answers for most other teams at this time of the year.

For the Brewers, the biggest question remains – Sure, you can keep pace with Cincinnati and win the division, but is that all you want?

That question needs to be and will likely be answered by owner Mark Attanasio come the trade deadline on August 1st.

Currently, as the standing sit, outside of Atlanta, the National League, to me, at least, is seemingly wide open.

Would a big-time trade for a big-time bat serve as the final piece for the Brewers to compete this season?

If it were up to me, I would seriously consider making a major trade – the Opposite of what the team did a season ago when they sent Josh Hader away, which ultimately backfired on a promising season.

You have a plethora of young talent and a few players on expiring deals coming up in the near future.

General Manager Matt Arnold has done a marvelous job since taking over in October, and whichever direction the team decides to go in this season will likely be the right one.