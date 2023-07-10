After winning 14 of their first 19 games, things slowly but surely started to even out for the Milwaukee Brewers, but to be fair, it wasn’t all their fault.

A team who has seen their starting center fielder ruled out for the season in April and one of their best-starting pitchers in, Brandon Woodruff, out the same month to a shoulder injury.

That is just a couple of them.

Eric Lauer, Aaron Ashby, Tyrone Taylor, and Rowdy Tellez round out the list of players who have battled their own set of injuries, yet, this Brewers team is just one game away from the lead in the National League Central.

Who deserves the credit, you may wonder. Everyone. Literally, everyone.

Kudos to the players for figuring things out, sometimes on the fly and sometimes even out of position.

For the latest example, Owen Miller currently playing first base.

Kudos to Craig Counsell for managing a team that has seen more injuries than most other ball clubs.

Lastly, a big credit to General Manager Matt Arnold, who has yet to sit still since his takeover in October and has put this team, on paper, in a position to win their division in a few months.

The fate of this team will obviously be decided in the second half, but regardless of that, this has been an impressive start to the Brewers 2023 campaign.