The Oakland Athletics are soon to be the Las Vegas A’s.

This is coming after the Nevada Senate voted to approve $380 million in public money for a Las Vegas ballpark for the Athletics.

The Buck’s future in Milwaukee was once in question not too long ago, saved by the grace of new ownership.

Could you imagine Giannis raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy in, let’s say, Seattle?

Let that sink in.

The Brewers, who seem to always be in question with talking heads on their location, have remained in Milwaukee despite the odds and the rumors.

Sometimes, we all lose sight of how lucky we are here, even through the heartbreaking losses.

Oakland, a once proud sports city, will soon see the A’s leave. They watched their Raiders go to Vegas and lose the Warriors to San Francisco.

Could you imagine losing the Bucks? The Brewers? The Packers?!

That is EXACTLY what Oakland has and will be going through.

The Brewers have struggled as of late; no denying that losing five straight and an injury list that always seems to keep growing.

The Bucks bowed out way too early this post-season, but with that all being said, it could always be worse.

Much worse.

Just ask Oakland.