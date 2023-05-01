It was the first significant function that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst lived without his 4-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers, following the trade that occurred last Monday.

On paper, the NFL Draft, which has become a staple of success in Green Bay, proved to be another big win for the Packers and their hopeful new-look offense following the departure of Rodgers this weekend.

The draft saw 13 total players selected, seven on offense and five on defense, including one kicker, which could mean the end of the line for Mason Crosby.

Now, I get it; expectations should be tempered, and rightfully so, but if you’re like me, this draft, without question, screamed Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love – Which I think we all wanted.

Give the kid a chance, a real chance.

Let’s start with the tight ends. Picked number 42 overall, 6-foot-6 Luke Musgrave, can and will prove what has been missing on the offensive side at that position in years. A guy who can vertically stretch the field and give #10 a big target in the middle of the field is critical for a young QB.

Tucker Kraft, who reportedly turned down seven figures to leave South Dakota State to play in the SEC, has some of the similar traits Musgrave has but adds the big-dog element with his blocking ability, especially in the run game.

The receivers, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who raised some eyebrows based on physical metrics, will add in some fun, fast, and exciting play-making ability out of the slot, another position this offense has been in search of since coach LaFleur has taken over.

Bottom line – I absolutely love the potential this 2023 draft class can possess. It was a draft, by all means, that was essential following the trade of Aaron Rodgers. Brian Gutekunst helped reset his roster and knocked it out of the park in preparation for a post-Rodgers era!