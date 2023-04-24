The NFL draft is set to take place this week, where the Green Bay Packers currently hold 10 selections, for now at least.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Jets have re-engaged in trade talks centering around 4-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

Without being too dramatic, the future of the Green Bay Packers, whether good or bad, takes shape this week.

Will Brian Gutekunst and Joe Douglas FINALLY agree in a trade? And, if so, what do the Packers get in return?

What do they do with their return? How good or how bad can Jordan Love be? Does Love have enough weapons around him?

All of these questions, although valid, are some questions that will still be asked all summer long as they usher in a new era with Jordan Love at the helm.

The Packers have more glaring needs than I think folks realize, pass-catchers, tight ends, and pass-rushers to name just a few.

The big thing, for me, this week, is to address some of those needs to help give their young starter a fair shake at this unfair football life.

Bottom Line – The pressure is heavily sitting on the shoulders of Gutey this week to one, trade off a quarterback, who clearly wants out, and for two, help give his young, first-year starter, Jordan Love a fighting chance at success with that said trade.

This draft and this potential Rodgers trade could hinge on the success or the failure for Jordan Love in his first season as the new leader in Green Bay.

For some, it’s a refreshing change, for others, it’s a worry-filled future outlook, but however you view it, it’ll be a new era in Titletown, whether good or bad.