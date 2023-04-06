Two Star Wars stories in the news today prompted WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano to share this photo he took with the original Lando Calrissian, Billy Dee Williams. Donald Glover, who played the character in the Star Wars spin-off film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, indicating he’s talking about reprising the role. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Film is screening a documentary on the widely panned, 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. A Disturbance In The Force will show May 4th of the Festival. https://mkefilm.org/mff23

The excerpt provided via press release from the Milwaukee Film Festival: catch the Closing Night film, A Disturbance In The Force. Yep, it’s a documentary about the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special! You know, that hilariously awful 1978 variety show with endless non-subtitled Wookiee dialog, embarrassed Star Wars stars, and, um, Bea Arthur and Harvey Korman. “In 1978, CBS aired the two-hour Star Wars Holiday Special to an audience of 13 million people” reads the synopsis. “It never re-aired and is considered one of the worst shows ever to air. George Lucas has said, ‘If I had the time and a sledgehammer, I would track down every copy…and smash it.’ A cavalcade of Star Wars players and historians tell the bizarre history of the special that almost ended the galaxy far, far away.”