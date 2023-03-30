The Milwaukee Brewers are all set for their opening day in Chicago today, and I wanted to take the time here to give my thoughts heading in to a new year.

First of all, depending what site or source you chose, the Brewers are NOT the favorite to win the National League Central.

Almost all odds clearly favor the St. Louis Cardinals, and as much as it pains me to say, that’s how I think it will play out, too.

The Cubs are also well improved, at least on paper.

The Brewers were anything but big spenders this off-season, which, okay, fine I suppose.

The issue I have with the Brewers going in to this season, is the questions I had in December are the same questions I have today…

Some of those though, I think are basically answered.

I think we can all agree Corbin Burnes is as good as gone, but I really thought we would have seen, at the very least, a Woodruff or even maybe a Willy Adames extension this off-season.

So, as we gander into the new season, what are your expectations for the Brewers in 2023?

I am torn, because personally, I think the Cardinals are very good. Just re-watch the World Baseball Classic and see what Arenado and Goldschmidt provide for them.

For Milwaukee, we just don’t know what we have in some of these guys, who will be playing a major role for the Crew in 2023.

I’ excited for guys like Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell and newly acquired catcher William Contreras.

If those guys play up to par, the Brewers can, and should compete.

The biggest question though, one of the most important, is what Christian Yelich do we get in 2023?

Will Jesse Winker stay healthy in a contract year?

Will we get the 2019 version of Brian Anderson?

Will the new rules help or hurt the Crew?

Again, just more questions than answers. Which, is probably most teams, to be fair.

Bottom line – I’m entering this season with no expectations, maybe the first time in a few years, and that is okay.

I wont be shocked if this team wins 90 games, and I won’t be surprised if they struggle to win 80.

Either way, enjoy the ride, and root for the kids to show us what the future may look like in Milwaukee!