The Aaron Rodgers saga is set to take on a new chapter today, whether it’s the end of the story or not is yet to be seen, however, the 4-time MVP quarterback is scheduled to appear on the Pat McAfee show later this afternoon.

Get your bingo cards ready, Packer fans. We all know how this will go down today.

There will most definitely be some passive aggressiveness towards the organization and Brian Gutekunst.

Rodgers will laugh at all the current reports, citing no one has access to his inside circle, even though everyone, literally everyone, is reporting the same exact thing.

He will likely talk about his darkness retreat and at the end of it all, we may or we may not get an answer regarding his future, even though he said this would not be the case just a mere 2 months ago.

My take is simple on this – I’ve had enough.

As it stands right now, Rodgers is actively recruiting other players to play for a team he currently doesn’t play on…

Let that sink in. GM,QB or Owner? Tough to tell, honestly.

What I also find, let’s say interesting, is the experts, the pundits, and the fans have always slammed their hands on the talking table saying “GIVE AARON WEAPONS TO WIN!” to the Packers front office.

…Yet, his list of demands require half of the Packers receiving options from a year ago in Lazard, Cobb and Mercedes Lewis.

Funny how that happens, isn’t it?

Bottom line – Aaron Rodgers has been one of my favorite players I have had the pleasure of watching throughout the years, and should be and will be celebrated for his achievements.

But this is enough. This is not fair to everyone who is unfortunately involved in this ugly dragged on mess.

Practice what you preach, Aaron.

Words matter.

Don’t tell everyone you don’t want to hold the organization hostage when that is exactly what you are doing