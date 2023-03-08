“The ultimate girl power in a musical” – Katie Dillow, VP of Finance & Administration of the Marcus Performing Arts Center describing the musical that comes from the point of view of King Henry’s six wives to Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano.

The musical has great timing coming to Milwaukee while the nation celebrates National Women’s Day. And as Katie details, this musical a micro chasm of not only the celebration of women and their accomplishments around the world, but also the Marcus Performing Arts’ philosophy on championing women performers, stage handlers, and employees that make the center as successful as it has become.

Listen to Vince’s full conversation with Katie Dillow on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here:

‘SIX’ runs from March 7th to March 12th at the Marcus Performing Arts Center

Check for ticket availability on this popular show right here: https://www.marcuscenter.org/show/six