The University of Wisconsin and athletic director, Chris McIntosh have reportedly fired Tony Granato after seven seasons with the University.

After finishing his tenure with a 105-129 overall record, and a sub .500 conference record, the University decided the 2017 and 2021 Big Ten coach of the year was not the one to continue to lead the team.

The former Badger, who also coached the US Men’s national ice hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics, who is loved by his players, is now out of his role and leaves a massive void for a program with championship expectations.

The morale of this story? Things are changing in Madison, whether you like it or not.

The standard is being raised, and in my opinion, it’s about damn time.

The old days of competing for a conference regular season title, and settling for mid-level achievements are done – In hindsight those things mean absolutely nothing – Maybe at other schools, but not at Wisconsin.

With changes being made to two major programs at the University, both football and hockey most recently, Chris McIntosh is sending a clear message to Badgers fans worldwide – compete for championships or get out of the way.