It’s Valentine’s Day! So the best way to celebrate on WTMJ is all bumper music dedicated to love! Follow along all day to get each show’s Valentine’s Day setlist
Wisconsin’s Morning News
- Paul McCartney & Wings – Silly Love Songs
- Bruno Mars – Just The Way You Are (Remix)
- Bon Jovi – Social Disease
- Frank Sinatra – My Funny Valentine
- ZZ Top – Gimme All Your Lovin’
- Queen – Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- The Intruders – Love is like a Baseball Game
- Paramore – Still Into You
- Kiss – Beth
- Orleans – Still the One
- Blue Suede – Hooked on a feeling
- Burt Bacharach – What the World Needs Now