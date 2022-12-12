Imagine my confusion when turning on the Bucks game visiting the Rockets yesterday and I see the awesome purple 90s Milwaukee throwbacks countered by … green and gold? It’s a the traditional red court for Houston, clashing against this color scheme that I’ve never related Clutch City to.

Then I see the San Diego across the chest for the Rockets … in Houston. What are we even doing here? I’m even frustrated with the Golden State Warriors wearing “The Town” jerseys in reference to Oakland, when leaving to go across the bridge to San Francisco.

Are the Oklahoma City Thunder going to start wearing SuperSonics jerseys? Or the Washington Nationals wearing Montreal Expos jerseys?

I’m already not a fan of the Carolina Hurricanes reviving the legendary Hartford Whalers logo and scheme, arguably the best logo in NHL history.

Imagine in the 70s if the Milwaukee Brewers wore Seattle Pilots jerseys “to honor the past of the franchise,” NO! You’re pandering to a market that, in most cases, had its beloved team ripped from its city.

This isn’t a cease and desist on all throwback jerseys. The Brewers bringing the “ball in glove” logo back drew universal acclaim, I’m a sucker for a well-executed powder blue, the Astros tequila sunrise rainbow, and plenty others.

But if I may, hey Bucks, I know you lost wearing the purple, but more of those please.