If the Badgers current bowl game streak was a child, they would be of legal drinking age now. The Badgers won their sixth game of the season on Saturday, officially earning “bowl-eligible” status.

Yes, there was an underwhelming start to the season which resulted in Paul Chryst being shown the door, but this run of excellence is simply incredible.

The last time the Badgers weren’t in a bowl game was 2001. The original iPod was just introduced, Bluetooth was only a year old, and Enron wasn’t in legal trouble yet.

It’s the longest active streak in the Big Ten, you heard that right. Only Ohio State has an active streak in double digits … at 11. It’s the third-longest active streak in all of college football – only trailing Georgia and Oklahoma.

The next step is getting off the Rose Bowl slide, the Badgers have lost four in a row in Pasadena. It won’t be this year, but let’s circle back in another 21 years and see how this streak is going.