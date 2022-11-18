11 games of data is plenty to make an observation about the quality of a team. Seven losses can also reveal trends for what is going wrong.

Thursday night was the fifth time in seven Packers losses they never held a lead in the game. If it wasn’t for a miracle 4th quarter and well-timed holding call in overtime against the Cowboys last Sunday, that ratio would be six and eight.

It doesn’t take a genius to know you need to score points to win games, and the Packers are 26th in the NFL in points per game and they are one of eight teams without a regulation 30-point performance.

But this is who the Packers are. An underwhelming offense – which was always the question mark throughout the offseason and preseason – is who they are.

Aaron Rodgers says he believes the Pack can run the table and win their final six games. He’ll have the ball in his hand to prove it.