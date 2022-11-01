We Energies 2022 Cookie Book is out! The tradition of customer submitted recipes for Holiday cookies dates back to 1928, with the idea of promoting electric appliances for Baking. This year’s theme is Wisconsin Hometown Favorites. Distribution events begin November 1. All distribution events are drive-thru only.

Click here for a list: https://www.we-energies.com/recipes/cookie-book-distribution-list

