The next time we’ll see Aaron Rodgers play a football game will be Week 1 against Minnesota.

Head coach Matt LaFleur announced Tuesday morning that he’ll be sitting Rodgers and other key contributors for Thursday Night’s preseason finale in Kansas City.

LaFleur and the Packers took the same approach to the preseason last year.

They paid for it dearly, getting steamrolled by the Saints in Week 1.

LaFleur is clearly willing to risk a similar fate this year with a less experienced and cohesive offense.

All of that being said, this is the right decision.

A sluggish start to the regular season is a far better outcome than losing Rodgers or another key starter to injury in a largely meaningless exhibition.

Health is the only thing that matters with a trip to Minnesota just 19 days away.

