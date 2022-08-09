Join Vince Vitrano & his effort to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. Stay tuned to this page for updated information, interviews, as well as access to the auction items that will be up for bid.

JOIN US on August 22th during the WTMJ Classic live broadcast for an online auction through our latest WTMJ Cares program benefitting Special Olympics Wisconsin. Vince Vitrano will be telling stories and featuring athletes and leaders from the organization leading up to the WTMJ Classic on August 22.

Online auction will go live at 8am on August 22. Click here to preview the auction items.

What exactly is Special Olympics Wisconsin? Vince sat down with CEO Chad Hershner to discuss the organization on a deeper level, and what exactly the athletes and volunteers get out of such a great event.

Listen to Vince Vitrano discussing the origins of Special Olympics with Tim Shriver, the son of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who started Special Olympics.