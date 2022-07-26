The tallest traveling Ferris wheel in the world, animals, tasty deserts, pig races!

Those are just some of the highlights that the most experienced fairgoers are already aware of. But, there are plenty of kid-friendly activities that even annual guests may not know about.

Calie Herbst, founder and editor of mkewithkids.com joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss all of the best things to do at the fair with younger fairgoers. Plus, Calie goes back and forth with the show on best strategies as far as saving money, divvying out what treats to get and so much more.

Listen to the full interview right here:

Visit Calie’s website to look at her full comprehensive list and guide to the Wisconsin State Fair: https://www.mkewithkids.com/post/wisconsin-state-fair/