Bug Appetite!

The phenomenon of edible bugs is making its way through different parts of the United States.

Founder of ‘Brooklyn Bugs’, Chef Joseph Yoon founded Brooklyn Bugs in 2017 with the hopes of spreading awareness of edible bugs and the benefits they provide. Chef Yoon and his team are available to tour the country in hopes to normalize ‘edible insects.’

And it looks as good as it sounds! The exact interpretation of that is up to you. Watch the video of these multi-legged delicacies right here.

More information on Brooklyn Bugs can be found at their website https://www.brooklynbugs.com/