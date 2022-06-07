The newest location in nearly 140 years.

Demolition of the first of three buildings in the new location for the Milwaukee Public Museum will begin on Tuesday which is the first physical move for the museum move.

In a project that is projected to be wrapped up by 2026, the museum’s newest location will feature some of the staple exhibits that are loved by patrons including the butterfly exhibit and the planetarium.

Chief Planning Officer Katie Sanders joins Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano to talk about the logistics that go in to moving a museum, how far along the plans are for the layout of the new exhibits, and more.

Listen to the full conversation with Katie on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here: