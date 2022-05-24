Life lessons have been adjacent to athletics ever since sports have been around. That tradition continues with 1st Tee Southwest Wisconsin.

1st Tee is a global program and David Cohn leads the Southwest Wisconsin chapter as executive director. The main functions of 1st Tee Southeast Wisconsin teach the traits to succeed in golf like integrity and patience, are also traits needed to succeed in life.

The local 1st Tee chapter is just about to kick off their season working with golfers of all ages and backgrounds.

“Anybody is welcome” is how David details this program as registration opens. You can visit their website here: firstteesoutheastwisconsin.org

