Playoff hockey returns to Panther Arena in Milwaukee!

The Admirals will take on the Manitoba Moose on Friday, May 6th at 7 pm and Saturday May 7th at 6 pm,

Tickets can be purchased at the Admirals website www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. Ticket prices for the first round of the playoffs will start at just $8!

Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg encourages all fans to attend.

“We need you. We need your energy. We need your noise and enthusiasm. If you can come out and support us this weekend, that would be awesome.”

