Coming off of a pandemic and pairing that with constant staff shortages make the job of a teacher even more demanding than ever.

Milwaukee PBS has created a documentary called Speaking of…Teachers in Crisis, which profiles the challenges that teachers have faced not only post-pandemic, but much earlier.

Early retirements, burnout, and more are factors contributing to this teachers crisis. That is what Milwaukee PBS Producer Maryann Lazarski tells Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano.

Maryann talks to MPS teachers as well as other educators around the area with the goal of putting a face on this problem. She details her biggest takeaway and more ahead of the debut of the documentary.

You can watch Speaking of…Teachers in Crisis on Milwaukee PBS Channel 10, on May 5th at 7pm.

Listen to the full interview with Maryann Lazasrski on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here