“We’re getting to the point where we are desperate getting people to come into work” – Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow on Wisconsin’s Morning News Wednesday morning.

As the summer season approaches, the Waukesha County Executive was quoted in a parks department press release pleading for people looking for jobs to apply for a seasonal job within the county parks system, particularly lifeguards.

Not trained to be a lifeguard? No problem. They will train, and issue proper certification as well.

Listen to more details in the full interview with County Executive Paul Farrow right here: