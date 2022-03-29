The Milwaukee Business Journal published their annual list of 40 Under 40 Awards, which highlight professionals under the age of 40 who have made a positive impact on the city of Milwaukee and beyond.

Our very own Vince Vitrano was co-master of ceremonies with his former colleague, TMJ4’s Susan Kim as awards were handed out. Vince caught up with the Business Journal’s editor-in-chief Mark Kass at the ceremony to discuss the list, why should Milwaukeeans care, and a wrap up of the big event!

Listen to the full interview with Vince & Mark right here.