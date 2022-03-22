A return to normalcy.

A breath of fresh air.

It’s been a long, arduous couple of months for Milwaukee Brewers fans.

This afternoon, though, Bob Uecker returns to the airwaves here on WTMJ.

It’s easy for fans to be bitter about baseball in the wake of a 100-day lockout that nearly cost the league regular season games.

I wouldn’t blame you one bit if you’re still frustrated about how everything was handled.

But I’d encourage you not to let that frustration take away from the joy that comes along with something that’s given all of us comfort for half a century.

Make sure you’re listening this afternoon.

Coverage starts at 2:55.

It may just be spring ball, but it’s a sigh of relief, a return to normalcy, a sign on a gloomy Wisconsin morning that summer is almost here.

