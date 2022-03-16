What should the Packers do with Jordan Love?

For now, the answer is to hold on to him.

That might not be a popular opinion, especially now that Aaron Rodgers has officially signed his 3-year, $150 million extension.

There’s a portion of the fanbase that believes the Packers can flip Love for a first-round pick.

I’m here to tell you that I’ve got a better chance of starting for the Packers next year.

There’s a less than zero percent chance of that happening.

Khalil Mack just got traded for a second and a sixth and you think you’re getting a first for Love?

C’mon. Get real.

Heading into Love’s third season, now, the Packers need to make a decision on Love’s fifth year option.

There’s also no way they can pick that up.

If you’re Brian Gutekunst, you have to hope that Love progresses, plays well in the preseason, and opens some eyes around the league.

Maybe the trade value elevates a little bit as a result.

If not, you part ways at the end of Love’s deal and move on.

Would it sting to have wasted a first-round pick?

Absolutely.

But was it really wasted if it was the catalyst for back-to-back MVP seasons and for Aaron Rodgers to remain in Green Bay?

My answer to that question is no.

