“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.”

Those the words of the most hated man in sports as he cancelled the first week of his sport’s season.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is delusional.

He thinks saying that is somehow reassurance to an already dwindling fan base that negotiations will continue.

The reality is that he’s not even looking at the problem.

Major League Baseball is deeply flawed.

The season is too long.

Games are too long.

There’s too little action.

There’s no star power.

And attendance is dropping.

These are the problem you should be finding creative, fun ways to fix.

Instead, he’s laughing at a presser as you cancel games.

He thinks he’s looking out for the fans.

In reality, he’s just withholding a product that’s already deeply flawed in the minds of fans to begin with.

Good luck winning them back.

