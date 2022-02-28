Today’s the day in Major League Baseball.

If the league and players’ association can’t come to a deal on a new CBA today, Opening Day will be cancelled.

All reports indicate that the two sides are still far, far apart.

Both sides are responsible for what could and should be deemed an epic failure.

They dragged their feet for over a month.

Now, negotiations have gone awry, and fans are likely going to miss out on regular season games.

The league and the players know they can act this way because they’ve got us in the palm of their hand.

We, the fans, have the power to force an agreement here by holding out our almighty dollars.

If you’re really upset at the league and the players, don’t go to games.

Don’t buy tickets, or jerseys, or hot dogs.

We all have that control.

We won’t do that, though.

And we shouldn’t have to be faced with that proposition.

There’s no lockout or labor negotiation on the planet that’s going to keep Brewers fans out of American Family Field when there’s a game being played.

We know it.

They know it.

That’s why they’ll continue acting this way.

And that’s why we’ll miss Opening Day.

