It’s Gene Mueller week on WTMJ.

The Wisconsin’s Morning News host will retire on Friday, February 25th.

All this week, we’ll welcome special guests to reflect on Mueller’s 44 year career.

On Thursday, Mueller’s former partner on KTI Bob Reitman joined Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“Doing the show with Gene was easy, because he made it easy.”

Reitman said in all their years together, they really only had two arguments.

“A lot of aventures. Six Olympics under our belt, Moscow for 12 days. You snoring so loud that I ended up in a bathtub and slept in there.”

“It was like being married wasn’t it?” laughed Mueller.

“It was,” Reitman continued.

“It’s been a treat just being around you. You have ethics. You have dignity. And you have funny noises coming out of you. And what more could a buddy ask for than that.”

