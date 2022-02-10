Whatever you’ve got to say, I don’t want to hear it.

There’s been next to no movement on negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA since the league locked out its players on December 2nd.

Now, as spring training was set to begin, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to speak publicly on Thursday.

It’s a mortal lock that he’s going to announce that spring training is delayed.

This will be the first tangible sign that Opening Day in late March is in real jeopardy.

Does he not understand that baseball fans are exhausted of this?

We just went through a prolonged argument in 2020 to bring baseball back during the pandemic that was far more about money than health and safety.

Now, less than two years later, here we are again.

Allow me to speak for baseball fans everywhere, Rob.

We don’t care what you’re arguing about.

We don’t care about your pride.

We don’t care how much money you’re not making.

It’s more than most of us will ever dream of.

Get it together and get the players on the field by Opening Day.

Period.

Until you’ve got that to announce, I don’t want to hear another word you have to say.

