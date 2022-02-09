Did you see what I saw in Los Angeles on Tuesday night?

It was painted all over the faces of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Resignation.

They’re finally accepting what we’ve known in Milwaukee for some time now.

The Bucks are good. Really good.

And it’s because they have the best player in the NBA.

LeBron James has been the face of the league for the past 19 years and rightfully so.

The 4-time champion and 4-time MVP commands respect and deserves every bit of it for his dazzling career.

Never in the history of sports has there been an unimpeachable star like him…until Giannis.

It’s hard not to draw parallels between the two.

Rises to stardom from impoverished beginnings.

An ever-present childlike love of the game.

An ability to raise the level of everyone around them both on and off the floor.

And both have revitalized Midwest cities and franchises in a way that’s impossible to overstate.

Oh, yeah, they’re both damn good at basketball, too.

Maybe Tuesday night was the moment of acceptance from King James.

He’s passing his scepter to the new face of the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

