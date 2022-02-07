We’ve all collectively failed once again.

Another Pro Bowl is in the books.

It’ll come back next year, and we’re all to blame.

I’ve been one of the staunchest critics of the NFL’s all-star game.

You’ve heard it all.

It’s unentertaining. It’s uncompetitive. It puts players at an injury risk. The best players don’t even show up.

It’s all true.

You know what else is true?

I’m embarrassed to admit that I not only dipped into the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

I checked out the Skills Challenge on Thursday Night, too.

I’m not the only one, either.

That’s why the NFL continues to roll out this horrible product.

People keep watching.

I guarantee that despite the whining and complaining, the ratings for the Pro Bowl will be astronomical.

We’re addicted to football in this country.

Enjoy it while you can.

We’ve got one more weekend before 7 long months of having to reacquaint ourselves with our families on Sunday afternoons.

