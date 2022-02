Friday is National Wear Red Day, bringing attention to women and heart disease. Zablocki VA Medical Center’s Chief of cardiology Dr. Nicole Lohr says many women experience heart attacks differently than men.

Instead of feeling intense chest pressure or pain women’s symptoms can be much more subtle like increased anxiety, fatigue, shortness of breath and jaw pain.

Dr. Lohr says it’s important to eat right, exercise, keep track of your blood pressure and don’t smoke.

