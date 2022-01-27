Enjoy these guys while you can, because soon they’ll be gone.

Wisconsin, Marquette, and UW-Milwaukee will each have an underclassman selected in the NBA Draft this summer.

Book it.

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is having a spectacular season.

He should win National Player of the Year and is a sure-fire top-10 pick.

Despite his underwhelming freshman season thus far, Patrick Baldwin Jr. will go in the lottery as well.

The NBA is about skillsets, not college performance, and PBJ is oozing with potential.

The name you wouldn’t have picked at the beginning of the season, though, is Marquette’s Justin Lewis.

Even Marquette fans scoffed at my idea that he could leave for the NBA back in early December.

Who’s scoffing now?

Lewis’ game has taken a quantum leap during his sophomore season.

He’s headed to The Association, too.

I can’t believe I have to state this, but the way basketball fans and media have acted in this state before makes it a necessity.

These guys leaving early is a GREAT thing.

The goal of playing top-tier college basketball isn’t to win tournament games or championships.

Those things are nice and can be byproducts along the way.

But the goal is to get to the NBA as fast as possible.

Davis, Lewis, and Baldwin are doing it.

Don’t criticize them for leaving early.

Applaud them as they represent our state and live out their NBA dreams.

