It feels like he’s gone.

Nobody knows for certain what Aaron Rodgers is going to do this offseason.

We can, however, read into the comments he makes, and man, did he make some comments worth parsing on Tuesday.

Two statements stuck out the most…

#1 – “I feel like I’m at the place relationally with the Packers, in a really good place, especially with Brian [Gutekunst], the way our friendship and trust has grown, that it would be a simple conversation. There’s not going to be any weird standoff.”

Saying “with the Packers” implies that you’re not currently a member of the team…a scary proposition.

And #2 – Rodgers stated that he’ll likely make a decision before March 8th out of respect for his buddy, Davante Adams.

By doing that, it opens the door for Davante to do one of three things…

He could accept a franchise tag in Green Bay if he knows Aaron is coming back.

He could sign the richest wide receiver contract in the league in Green Bay because the Packers could afford to do that without Rodgers on the payroll.

Or he could hit free agency and get paid big money elsewhere, potentially with Rodgers’ new team.

Two of those three options have Rodgers playing elsewhere.

Once again, anything can happen.

But the way it’s lining up, it feels like Aaron is preparing to move on.

