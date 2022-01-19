We’re officially 2 years deep into the NFL’s new playoff format.

The 7-seeds have gone 0 and 4.

Only Indianapolis last year even kept their game close, losing by 3 in Buffalo.

The lack of early success has caused some to call for the elimination of the 7-seed and a return to the old playoff format.

That’s just not going to happen.

The NFL expanded the playoffs for one reason and one reason only: money.

They’re not going to sacrifice two extra games on Super Wild Card Weekend just because a few 7-seeds are getting smacked.

I still watched the games, and I’m guessing you did, too.

Further than that, though, how quickly we forget how awesome Week 18 was.

The additional playoff team led to incredible drama on the final weekend of the regular season.

That’s another reason to keep things the way they are now.

Finally, I don’t have to tell you that one of these years, a 7-seed is going to get hot and go on a run to the Super Bowl.

Upsets happen. Drama happens. That’s just how sports work.

And when that happens, we as football fans, are going to eat it all up.

We always do.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.

Green and Gold Playoff coverage is presented by Annex Wealth Management.