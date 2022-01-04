I’ll keep beating the same drum.

Johnny Davis should be in the conversation for National Player of the Year.

Davis continued his stellar season on Monday night with a 37-point masterpiece in Wisconsin’s upset win over #3 Purdue on the road.

The Badgers’ star did it all.

Creating his own looks, hitting contested shots, 3’s, rebounding, passing.

He was Wisconsin’s everything. He is Wisconsin’s everything.

When you watch college basketball, some guys just stick out.

They look different.

Davis is one of those guys.

He’s just better, stronger, faster, and more talented than most of the competition he’s going to face all season long.

The scary part is that, now, he knows it.

That confidence is a dangerous thing.

It’ll carry the Badgers as far as they want go.

And it’ll carry Davis to the NBA as a lottery pick as soon as this summer.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.