This time of the year just wouldn’t be the same without the WTMJ Holiday Radio Show!

With Gene Mueller’s retirement just around the corner, WTMJ threw him a “retirement party” on Tuesday, November 30th at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.

“It’s A Wonderful Career” starred all your favorite WTMJ hosts and some surprise guests.

If you weren’t able to join us in person, you can now listen in the player above!

It’s A Wonderful Career is sponsored by Gruber Law Offices, Drake & Associates, and Dave Droegkamp Heating…. and benefitting Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Toy Drive.