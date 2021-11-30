Let’s face it…

You probably spent some cash on Black Friday.

And you’d be lying if you didn’t punch in that credit card information on Cyber Monday.

But what about Giving Tuesday?

Each and every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving – the world celebrates generosity – coming together to support great causes in our communities.

Today – our team is supporting and celebrating our great friends at Camp One Step.

At Camp, along the shores of Lake Geneva, children with cancer are given a chance to experience a week or two of carefree fun with other kids facing similar challenges.

One of those campers is 13-year old Manny Guerrero.

WTMJ’s Bryan Dee tells his story on this Giving Tuesday – listen by clicking the player above!

To support Camp One Step and campers like Manny on this giving Tuesday, text CAMP to 855-616-1620 – or click here: https://camponestep.org/holidayappeal/

Help us give back on this Giving Tuesday!