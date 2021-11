A large spider native to East Asia is making a home in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Scientists belive the Joro spider hitched a ride on a container ship about 8 years ago and found the perfect climate. Wisconsin should be safe for now. The weather is too cold for the non-venemous spider.

UW Madison’s PJ Leisch tells Wisconsin’s Morning News the Joro spider makes large webs that can be up to 10ft deep.

