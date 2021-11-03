Yep, it stings.

For the third consecutive season, Milwaukee Brewers fans watched from their couches in disgust as the team that knocked them out of the playoffs celebrated a World Series championship.

First, it was the Washington Nationals. Then, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Braves.

If you go back even further, the Brewers were bounced in 2018 by a Dodgers team that ran into a Red Sox buzz saw in the World Series.

This one might even sting a little more given the baseball history that Milwaukee and Atlanta share.

You might be asking yourself, “How does this always happen to Milwaukee?”

Are we cursed?

Are we doing something wrong?

Is it just dumb bad luck?

Nope. It’s just sports.

You can’t predict them, control them, or explain them.

The results just happen to you.

The Braves suffered three straight seasons of postseason heartbreak before finally getting over the hump.

They’ve paid their dues.

So, too, have the Brewers.

While today stings, take solace in the fact that our hometown Crew has hung right there with each of the last three World Series champions.

Their time will come.

Just keep putting yourself in the tournament, and eventually, good things will happen.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.