During opening statements of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the defense said the jury would hear from Rittenhouse.

That would indicate that he will testify in his own defense.

That is unusual says Julius Kim, defense attorney at Kim & LaVoy.

“But there are certain cases where you have to consider it or you have to do it. I think that this type of case might be one of those cases. A case where self-defense is trying to be established is one where, as a defense attorney, you know that the best person to say why the defendant or why the person did what they did, is the defendant, is your client. So this is a situation where I think there’s a good possibility that Kyle Rittenhouse is going to take the stand in this particular case.”

The trial continues Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m.

