Most restaurants have reopened since being shutdown last year due to COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean that things are back to normal.

The New York Times is reporting an uptick in “customer tantrums.”

Kristine Hillmer, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, tells WTMJ that it’s all about managing expectations.

“A lot of folks really want it and wish it be like 2019, where you could go anyplace you wanted and have anything you wanted and your prices are still be good, and so on. But there’s a lot of pressures on restaurants. From finding staff to even finding the supplies and the food to make the delicious things in the restaurant. It’s really problematic. And when you as a customer go in and then don’t have that frame of mind, it’s really difficult and it causes a lot of strife in a restaurant.”

For the full interview with Hillmer on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.